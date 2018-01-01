#encounter
27 Maoists killed in Malkangiri encounter

Odisha,Oct25:The death toll rose to 27 on Tuesday after the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha police recovered three more dead bodies of Maoists. The Maoists, including their top leaders, were gunned

Six terrorists gunned in encounter in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati,Sep 23: At least six militants belonging to Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT) group, including two of its top leaders, were killed during an encounter with security forces on Friday morning