Mathura/UP, Jan 18: In an unfortunate turn of events, an eight-year-old boy was killed in an encounter between the police and a robbery accused here in Mohanpura. The victim, identified
JAIPUR/ AJMER,July13: Tension aggravated at Sanvarad village of Nagaur district on Wednesday evening when 16 policemen including district SP and an additional SP were injured in a violent faceoff between the police
Srinagar,July1: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bashir Lashkari and another militant were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. Two civilians were also killed in the exchange of fire between
Udalgiri/Assam, May 19: In a successful bid, the Indian Army on Friday neutralised United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA) (I) cadre Ramesh Bora. The army also recovered a grenade,
Srinagar, March 15: An encounter was underway on Wednesday morning between Indian Army and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara’s Kalaroos area. One terrorist has been killed while at least
Anantnag, Dec 09: The heavy exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces entered its third day on Friday in Arwani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. Three terrorists were
Odisha,Oct25:The death toll rose to 27 on Tuesday after the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha police recovered three more dead bodies of Maoists. The Maoists, including their top leaders, were gunned
PAMPORE,Oct12: It has been more than 48 hours since a group of terrorists entered a government building in Pampore, around 15 km from Srinagar in Kashmir. A standoff with security
New Delhi, Sep 29 : car thief was killed in an encounter with police in outer Delhis Kanjhawla area today even as his family alleged that it was a fake
Diphu, September 23: At least six Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT) militants, including two of its top leaders, were killed and an army man was injured in an encounter with security
Guwahati,Sep 23: At least six militants belonging to Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT) group, including two of its top leaders, were killed during an encounter with security forces on Friday morning
New Delhi, September 12: Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and commended their cooperation in nabbing terrorists
Gurgaon August 18:The body of Gurgaon gangster Sandeep Gadoli is lying at the Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for the last 190 days but even his family has refused to take his