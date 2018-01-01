Atlanta,May24Flamingos expend less energy standing on one leg than in a two-legged stance, scientists have confirmed. It may be their signature pose, but how and why the birds perch on
ISTANBUL, May 16: Turkey ordered the arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff in an investigation targeting the network of a US-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last
Sydney,Sept29:Power was restored to the state of South Australia on Wednesday after storms a day earlier caused an unprecedented statewide blackout which disrupted operations at mining majors like BHP Billiton,
New Delhi, September 8: The third round of the India-Canada joint energy dialogue was held here on Thursday in the context of both nations seeking to expand co-operation in the sector,
New Delhi july 12:Cairn, based in Scotland, said the taxes sought were related to transactions carried out to reorganise the company’s structure to prepare for Cairn India Limited’s stock market
Washington D.C. July 11 :A team of scientists from Oxford University showed how the natural movement of bacteria could be harnessed to assemble and power microscopic “windfarms” or other man-made
Beijing, June 28: A continental market with China, Russia and India as key stakeholders can be formed to reshape the global energy sector, a Chinese expert has said. The three countries