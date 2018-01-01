EnforcementDirectorate

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former director of Andhra Bank Anup Prakash Garg with regards to a money laundering case. Investigation in this matter revealed that
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at former union minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s homes in Delhi and Chennai in the alleged INX Media
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 20.41 crore in connection with money laundering case of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister
Chennai, August 4: Karthi Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has approached the Madras High Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation issued
Srinagar/New Delhi, August 3: The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party(JKDFP) Shabir Shah’s Enforcement Directorate(ED) remand got extended by one more day, in connection with the 2005 terror
New Delhi, Jul 12: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son in law Shailesh Kumar will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in the alleged
New Delhi, July 11: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Misa Bharti has been asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials along with her husband Shailesh Kumar in
New Delhi, June 8: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa Bharti’s residence in Delhi today, in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.
New Delhi/Chennai, May 19: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and others on the plea filed by Enforcement
New Delhi, May 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Nilesh Janardan Thakur, brother of former Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) deputy collector Nitish Thakur, and produced him before
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 18: Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Thursday filed a petition in the Egmore Court seeking questions be given to
New Delhi, May 3: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the owner of Zoom Developers Vijay Choudhary under PMLA, for his alleged involvement in a scam of forgery with a bank.
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 2: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
Kolkata/West Bengal, April 28: The Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue probe in the Narada case against Trinamool Congress’ Aparupa Poddar. The High Court
Mumbai, April 20: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Rup Chand Baid, Director of a logistics company in Mumbai, under PMLA over Bank of Maharashtra loan fraud case of Rs 836.29
New Delhi, April 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show-cause notice to Karti Chidambaram and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violations of the FEMA laws
New Delhi, April 17: The Enforcement Directorate has filed prosecution complaint against Aamir Gazdar, a close aide of Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik. Dr. Zakir Naik is the founder of
NEW DELHI, April1: Weeks after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office ordered a crackdown on shell companies used to launder money, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday carried out nationwide searches across
New Delhi, March 22: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs. ten crores (market value) of Bengal India Global Infrastructure Director Bipin Kumar Vohra in a bank
New Delhi, Dec 30: The Enforcement Directorate registers a criminal case against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik under money laundering laws. The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police