SHANGHAI, CHINA,June28: A superstitious passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours on Tuesday after throwing coins at the plane’s engine for good luck, said Chinese officials. The elderly woman
Islamabad, Jan. 13 : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) findings from the black box data of crashed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 has revealed that only one of the
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA,Oct15:– In a stunning announcement, Eric Schmidt, head of Alphabet, Inc., the holding company that owns Google, said today in a press conference at Google’s headquarters in Mountain
SYDNEY,Sept23: A Jetstar pilot shut down an engine and diverted to Brisbane as smoked filled the cabin on a passenger flight from Sydney to Cairns in an incident passengers said
Pyongyang,Sept20:North Korea on Tuesday launched a successful ground test of a new high-powered rocket engine, according to state media, indicating the country is closer to acquiring long-range capabilities. North Korean
NEW ORLEANS,August 29:A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Orlando, Florida, made an emergency landing Saturday morning due to a major problem with one of its two engines.Flight 3472 from New