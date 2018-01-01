#Entertainment
Sizzling Sunny Turns Fiction Writer

Mumbai, May 26: The sexy, sultry, siren of Western tinsel world, porn star-turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is making her debut in the world of fiction. In April, a Delhi-based

Dia Mirza is ‘The Good Wife’

Mumbai, May 25 : Fans of Dia Mirza’s are in for another surprise! After starring in the country’s first Indo-Iranian project, Salaam Mumbai and tapping a whole new audience on

Sonakshi Sinha gets award for getting angry

Mumbai, May 17 : Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has never shied away from expressing her anger towards internet trolls, was awarded with The Angries — a special award by the team

Mohanlal named brand ambassador of Hotstar

Kochi, May 10: Superstar Mohanlal has become the brand ambassador of the country’s largest premium streaming platform, Hotstar, which provides over 80,000 hours of world class entertainment content in eight Indian

Maker of Azhar releases new stills

Mumbai, May 10 : The makers of the upcoming movie Azhar have released new stills from the movie. Though Azhar is not a biopic, it is based on some well-known incidents

