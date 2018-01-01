Chennai,August9:Examination of soil, groundwater and surface water samples from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam have revealed that hydrocarbon operations by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the Chennai
New Delhi, July 14: Climate change is one of the biggest crises facing the humanity. Experts in environmental protection and climate change recently came together to discuss on “Climate Change:
Iowa, June19:In the preschool years, children begin to learn from their environment about self-regulation, both in regards to food choices and how to deal with their emotions. When children don’t
If you’re someone who wants to hug every tree you see, you might want to take your love for trees and let it bloom into a career, perhaps become a
Mumbai, April07:All-weather Wadhavan Port located next to Dahanu near Maharashtra-Gujarat border is likely to get environment clearance in the next three months. For decades now, the development of this port
Gulmarg , Dec. 13 : Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramula district has received its first spell of snow. The MeT department has recorded 1.4 mm of snowfall, which is
New Delhi, September 16: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has announced an ambitious collaborative research and development programme to develop next generation, sustainable refrigerant technologies as alternatives
London, September 6: Love to wear designer perfumes? Be careful, as certain molecules produced in these man-made fragrances act as potential contaminants of the environment, and may also impact our ecosystem
Brussels, August 25: Two-thirds of Europeans want the European Union to do more on environment protection, a survey has showed. According to the Eurobarometre survey commissioned by the European Parliament, 67
New Delhi, August 23: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 100 crore on a Qatar-based shipping company, Delta Shipping Marine Service, for 2011 Mumbai oil spill. A cargo
Beijing, Aug 16: Excessive fishing is becoming a threat to the marine ecosystem of China — and the authorities are mulling a 10-year ban on fishing in the country’s longest river
New Delhi, August 8: German automobile manufacturer, Mercedes- Benz, has said it was ready to pay the one percent environment cess and has moved the Supreme Court seeking a lifting of the
New Delhi July 12:The monsoon has currently dissipated intense heat across India’s growing cities, but temperatures are rising and will continue to climb because of the way urban areas are
New Delhi, June 27: At a time when climate change is set to impact rice production in Asia, simple water management by farmers as an adaptation strategy will minimize the damage,