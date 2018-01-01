NewYork,Nov19:Zika is still spreading, but the World Health Organization (WHO) no longer views it as a public health emergency. It is hoped the downgrade will benefit long-term plans to fight
WHO declares Zika epidemic no longer emergency
Kerala state steps up avian flu surveillance over epidemic scare
Kuttanad,Oct26:As the fear of an avian influenza (bird flu) outbreak grips the State, forest officials have fanned out to different parts of the State looking for ominous signs of infection.Surveillance
UN says rise in cholera epidemic in Haiti as aftermath of Hurricane Matthew
Port-au-Prince,Oct19: The scale of a cholera outbreak in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew may be underreported because remote areas are cut off, a UN official in charge of controlling the disease said on Tuesday, adding protests over slow aid made the problem
Chikungunya epidemic In Delhi symptoms and prevention
New Delhi August 22With the monsoon, there has also been an increase in mosquito-borne illnesses including Dengue and Chikungunya. This season, in particular, there has been an unprecedented increase in