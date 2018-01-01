#Ernakulam
Kerala CPI(M) leader surrenders to police in Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapuram,Nov17:A CPI (M) leader from Ernakulam went absconding, after he was booked by Kochi Police’s anti-goonda squad, Zakkir Hussain surrendered on Thursday morning. Zakkir surrendered to the police and Kochi Commissioner of Police