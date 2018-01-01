Panaji , Jan. 25 : As many as 45 inmates attacked Sada sub jail personnel and tried to flee on Wednesday. Reports suggest various teams of police from neighbouring police
45 prison inmates attack Sada sub jail personnel while trying to escape in Goa
Over 150 inmates escape after armed men raid in Philippines prison
Cotabato City , Jan 4 : Armed men believed connected to a Muslim rebel group stormed a jail facility in North Cotabato in the Philippines early on Wednesday and freed
Five prisoners escape from Buxar jail in Bihar
Patna,Dec31:Five prisoners escaped from Central Jail in Buxar, Bihar on late Friday night after which the police has issued high alert and cordoned off the area. The search is on to
2 undertrial prisoners escape from jail and re-arrested in Karimnagar
Karimnagar, Sep 10 : Two undertrial prisoners from Maharashtra escaped from the district jail in the wee hours today but were soon arrested, police said. Peddapalli Circle Inspector Adla Mahesh
Indian house maid jumped from balcony trying to escape from abusive employers
Chennai, June 20: The return of an Indian house maid working in Saudi Arabia, who broke her back trying to escape abusive employers, has raised fresh concerns over the working