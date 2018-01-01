Etahschoolbusaccident

Lucknow/UP, Jan. 30: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit the action report in connection with the Etah school bus accident by February 2.
Etah school bus accident: Allahabad High Court directs UP Government to submit action report
Etah school bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 25, District Magistrates cancels school’s licence
Lucknow, Jan 19: The deaths in the road accident in Etah of Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding truck collided with a school bus early on Thursday, rose to 25, the
Etah school bus accident: death toll rises to 24, State mourns on tragic death of blooming buds
Lucknow, Jan 19: 24 school children were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, according to police sources. The school bus was hit by a
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles Etah School Bus accident victims
New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of 15 school children who were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. “Anguished
Etah school bus accident: 15 children Killed, rescue operations on
Lucknow, Jan 19: 24 school children were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, according to police sources. The school bus was hit by a