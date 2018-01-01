#European
European chef to open cronut bakery in London

London,Oct1:Dominique Ansel had a problem: His pastries were too flabby. In four days, the New York chef best known for the Cronut—a cross between a croissant and a doughnut—would be

Five arrested for forming European IS cell

Brussels,Sept28:Spanish, German and Belgian authorities have arrested five people suspected of forming an “active and dangerous” Islamic State cell and promoting Islamist militancy in the three countries, Spain’s interior ministry