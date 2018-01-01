Paris,July26:At least 10,000 people have been forced to evacuate after a new wildfire broke out in southern France, which was already battling massive blazes that have consumed swaths of forest, authorities
10,000 people have been forced to evacuate after a new wildfire broke out in southern France
Bomb scare caused the Cannes Film Festival to briefly evacuate the Debussy theater
Cannes, France,May22: A bomb scare has caused the Cannes Film Festival to briefly evacuate the Debussy theater before the first screening of director Michel Hazanavicius’ movie Redoubtable, a film in
Indonesian authorities evacuate tourists after Mount Barujari eruption
Jakarta,Sept28:Indonesian authorities are searching for several hundred tourists after Mount Barujari on Lombok island spewed a massive column of ash into the atmosphere and have evacuated more than 1,100 others,
Authorities forced to evacuate about 82,000 people, as fire rages in California’s San Bernardino
Los Angeles, August 17: At least 82,000 persons were forced to evacuate California’s San Bernardino county as wildfire broke out in the region, the media reported on Wednesday. Hot weather conditions,