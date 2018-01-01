London, Feb 27:A busy East London street was evacuated after what is believed to be a World War II bomb was discovered on Monday morning. Shoreditch High Street was closed
Los Angeles, Feb 23 Flooding in the California city of San Jose forced authorities to order the evacuation of 14,000 people due to the rising waters of Coyote Creek, media
Los Angeles, Feb 14 : Emergency repair work on the damage to the Oroville dam in Northern California, and the storms that in the coming days could aggravate the situation
Moscow, Dec 27: Thousands were evacuated from three train stations here over a bomb warning, local media reported. After receiving a telephone call alerting of a suspected explosive device, the
Cilvegözü (Turkey) ,Dec19: Seven-year-old Bana al-Abed, whose Twitter account has offered a tragic account of the war in Syria, was evacuated from the divided Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday,
Port-au-Prince,Oct3:Haiti has begun evacuating residents from high-risk areas as Hurricane Matthew threatens widespread damage with flash floods and winds of up to 240km/h (150mph), forecasters say. The strongest hurricane in
New Delhi, Sep 29: Villages in the state of Punjab which share or are within 10 km of the border with Pakistan are being evacuated, reports ANI. Additional Border Security
NEW DELHI,Sept7: Massive tsunami drill, which will simulate a series of life-threatening tsunamis rushing through the Indian Ocean, has begun this morning. Altogether, 23 nations on the Indian Ocean will