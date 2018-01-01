California,Sept26:A fire in Southern California, which spread to more than 1,700 acres, prompted mandatory evacuations Monday night as at least one structure was damaged or destroyed, according to the Orange
KLUNGKUNG (INDONESIA),Sept25: Nearly 35,000 people have been evacuated from near a volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali that officials say is becoming more active and could erupt soon.
Aleppo, Dec 14 : The evacuation of rebel fighters from eastern Aleppo — as part of a ceasefire deal between rebels and the Syrian government which marked the end of the
Jaisalmer, Oct 03: As a precautionary measure BSF officers and patwaris have advised residents of five villages here situated about 2-5 kms away from the Indo-Pak border to keep their
Samba, October 1: The evacuation of villagers in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba region continues, with thousands of people being relocated to a safer place in the event of possible
Samba (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct 01: The evacuation of villagers in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba region continues, with thousands of people being relocated to a safer place in the
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 31: A new fire in Southern California has quickly burned 1,000 acres on Tuesday forcing hundreds of evacuations in a rural area south east of Los Angeles, fire
California August 17:A raging wildfire east of Los Angeles has grown to 18,000 acres, forcing more than 82,000 people to evacuate, fire officials said Tuesday night. And despite intense efforts
Tokyo, July 12 The Japanese government on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order for two areas in Fukushima, affected by radiation from the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi complex,