EVMtamperingissue

Conflict arise in Punjab Congress over EVM tampering issue
New Delhi, April 13: Even as the Opposition has presented a united front over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering issue in the past few days, there seems to be
New Delhi, April 13: Even as the Opposition has presented a united front over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering issue in the past few days, there seems to be
New Delhi, April 12: A 13-member delegation of opposition parties representing both the houses of Parliament met President Pranab Mukherjee today to apprise him about the prevailing problems in the