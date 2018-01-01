Narendra Modi launches E-wallet ‘Bhim’ App
New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mobile app to make digital payments easier at Digi-Dhan Mela in Delhi. Highlights… Government of India has launched a gift
New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mobile app to make digital payments easier at Digi-Dhan Mela in Delhi. Highlights… Government of India has launched a gift
New Delhi, Dec 8: Following a chaotic atmosphere gripped within the nation after the announcement of demonetisation of higher denomination notes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up with an