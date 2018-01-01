New Delhi, Feb 3: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has donned the role of an educationist by penning a book for students to overcome exam anxiety and stress connected with
New Delhi , Jan 10 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 students will begin taking their board exams from March 5. According to
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 11: The UP Government has ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state. This decision was taken in the second Cabinet
New Delhi,Dec13: Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, could become the base for all key examinations in a move to check fraud, including impersonation. The Union government is planning to
NEW DELHI,Oct21: The CBSE’s Class X board examinations, which were scrapped six years ago in order to reduce pressure on students, are likely to be reintroduced following concerns about academic
New Delhi, September 29: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning a big systemic change in the months to come. CBSE chairman Rajesh Chaturvedi, who was in Patna