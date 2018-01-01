ISIS executes seven of its fighters in Iraq
Baghdad,Oct 25 :Militant group ISIS has executed seven of its men on Sunday, media reports said on Tuesday. They tried to escape the embattled city of Mosul, reports said. They
Baghdad,Oct 25 :Militant group ISIS has executed seven of its men on Sunday, media reports said on Tuesday. They tried to escape the embattled city of Mosul, reports said. They
Dhaka,Oct17: A senior Bangladeshi leader of a banned Islamist extremist group has been executed in for his role in a 2005 blast that killed two judges, including one from the
Kabul, August 2: The Afghan Taliban publicly executed a 19-year-old woman in northern Sar-e-Pul province for abandoning her family due to domestic issues. Azada, the girl, was first tried in a