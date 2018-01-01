Washington DC/USA, Dec 27: If you are trying to shed extra kilos after a New Year party as a resolution, then you would want to try a set of recommended
Washington DC/ USA, September 19: Nine-to-five desk job? No matter how much you exercise, you definitely need to take a ‘movement break’ every half an hour. According to a study
Washington DC/USA, July 20: Turns out, women may reap fewer benefits from sweating at the gym than men. Healthcare practitioners regularly prescribe diet and exercise as a method for patients
Washington DC/USA, June 20: Practising stretching, breathing, aerobic activities and yoga in your pregnancy days and even after that, reduce the risk of postnatal depression, suggests a study. According to researchers, women,
Atlanta/US, May 29: If you suffer from insomnia, you’ll know how frustrating it can be. A recent study now has the healthiest way to improve your sleep: exercise. “There has
Washington DC/USA, May 13: You may want to hit the gym immediately and avoid poor diet as according to a recent study, these lifestyle changes can ward osteoarthritis off. During
New Delhi, January 11: Being healthy is more than just making the right food choices – it’s also about supplementing healthy food choices with increased participation in physical activity, says
Washington D C, January 10: Dear parents, if you exercise regularly, then it can directly affect the health of your kids in childhood as well as adulthood. A new study
Illinois ,Nov24:Scientists in the United States have developed a flexible microfluidic device that easily sticks to the skin and measures sweat levels to show how the wearer’s body is responding
Washington D.C, August 25: A study has recently revealed that people with psychosis engage in low levels of physical activity. The study of more than 200,000 people in nearly 50
New York July 18 Experts in US has found that there are health benefits from playing the augmented Reality (AR) smartphone game. Matt Hoffman, clinical assistant professor at the Texas
Washington, July 8 : Exercise during pregnancy is safe and does not increase the risk of pre-term birth, a study has revealed. According to the study, published in the American Journal
Melbourne July 4: Fitness freaks,Caution! Popular wrist-worn tracking bands may underestimate exercise levels by up to 40 per cent, a new study has found. Researchers from the University of Queensland
New York, June 17: Exercise, even a small amount, can help alleviate symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults, say researchers. ADHD symptoms can lead to depression, low energy and
Sydney, June 11 : Regular exercise of any type in middle age – from walking the dog to mountain climbing — is the best lifestyle change you can make to