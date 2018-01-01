A car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22, hospital and police officials have said. The Islamic State militant group
Car bomb explodes outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad,kills 10 people
Paper bomb explodes near Italian parliament during taxi strike
Rome, Feb 22 : A paper bomb went off near the Italian parliament here as hundreds of taxi drivers protested over delays over an Italian legislation regulating app-based Uber and
NorthKorean missile explodes after liftoff during testfire
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA,Oct17: An explosion almost immediately after launch was behind the failure of North Korea’s latest test-firing of a powerful medium-range missile, the South Korean military confirmed on Monday.
Facebook’s mission to spread Internet fails as SpaceX rocket explodes
Washington,Sept3: Facebook’s mission to spread the internet across sub-Saharan Africa received a major setback after the rocket due to launch the communication satellite exploded in routine tests. The launch, which had