New Delhi, Sep 14: Five people were severely injured as fire broke out at a house in East Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar area due to explosion of a domestic LPG
Texas/USA, August 31: A French chemicals group Arkema on Thursday confirmed that two explosions took place at its plant in Texas’s Crosby and said there was a risk of further
Undated, Aug 30 : All residents within 1.5 miles (2.4 km) of a chemical plant in southeast Texas were evacuated on Tuesday as a “precautionary measure” because of the rising
Kabul, August 29: An explosion occurred at a bank in Kabul, the Afghan capital on Tuesday. Reportedly, the explosion took place close US embassy area, with tight security. Four had
Islamabad,July24:At least nine people were killed and 15 others were injured in an explosion near Lahore’s Arfa Karim IT Tower on Monday. Among those killed, three were identified as policemen
BEIJING, Jul 21: An explosion today at a shop by a busy street in the Chinese city of Hanghzou killed two people and injured 55, authorities in the area said.
BEIJING, Jun 16 : Eight people were killed and 65 injured in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China that police have described as a “criminal” act, state media
Damascus, April27:A large explosion hit in the area of Damascus International Airport followed by a fire in the same place early on Thursday the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a
Agra, March 18: Two bomb explosions rocked the city of Agra early on Saturday morning. The two explosions took place near the Agra Cantt railway station, police sources said. No
Paris, Feb9:An explosion has occurred at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, in France’s north-west, a local newspaper reports, adding that several people may have been injured in the blast, but there
Islamabad, Jan 21: At least 18 people were killed and over 50 were injured on early Saturday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded market in Kurram agency, Pakistans
Kabul, Jan 10: The blast took place in Dar-e-Aman area of Kabul Police confirmed the incident. no details about casualties yet. Early reports indicate it was in PD6 along Darulaman
Cairo , Jan 9: A truck bomb attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula killed at least nine policemen on Monday, officials and state media said. Police officials
IZMIR, TURKEY, Jan 7: A car bomb struck near a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir Thursday that was followed by a shootout between three of the assailants
Ankara,Dec17:A bus transporting soldiers was hit by an explosion near Erciyes University in the central Turkish city of Kayseri early on Dec.17, wounding an unknown number of people, security sources
Maputo, Nov 29: Health authorities said that death toll in the fuel tanker truck explosion in Mozambique’s Central Tete province had reached 96, media reports said. “8 out of 47
KABUL,Nov12: Four people were killed Saturday in an explosion inside the largest US military base in Afghanistan, NATO said, with local officials blaming a suicide attacker posing as a labourer
Kabul, November 5: At least 11 civilians have been killed and 12 others injured in an explosion in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province. The Khaama Press quoted officials, as saying that
Lahore,Nov1:At least five people were killed and dozens wounded onÂ Tuesday when a gas cylinder exploded and started a fire inside an oil tanker being broken up for scrap in southern
Malappuram, Kerala, Nov 01: Explosion in a car parked in Kerala’s Malappuram collectorate premises, bomb squad and dog squad at the spot, reports ANI. The Mlappuram Ist class Majistrate court