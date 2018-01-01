Kolkata, May 11: With an eye on exporting an array of fishes to various foreign countries, including Dubai, Japan and China, West Bengal has categorized fisheries sector as a ‘sunrise
West Bengal to export fish to foreign countries, including Dubai, Japan and China
Uri attacks: Punjab traders dealing in import and export of goods with Pakistan, talk of severing Rs 3,000 crore worth of trade
Chandigarh, September 19: Punjab traders dealing in import and export of goods with Pakistan on Monday sought a fitting reply in the aftermath of Uri attack, threatening to end Rs
Finance Ministry quashes talk of currency devaluation; says rupee’s value will continue to be determined by market
New Delhi, September 15: As the rupee saw a sudden plunge this morning on reports of currency devaluation, Finance Ministry officials today said there were no plans to devalue the domestic unit and its value will continue
Government reviewing Free Trade Agreements signed with trading partners: Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi, September 7: Government is reviewing FTAs that India has signed with trading partners after the industry voiced concerns about benefits of these pacts for domestic players. Commerce and