New Delhi, June1:Keyur Joshi, co-founder of MakeMyTrip, took to Twitter to express his opinion about the most sensitive topic in India – Beef ban. In his tweets he mentioned that
Visakhapatnam, Jan 23: At least 40 people were killed and 100 others injured when Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express, hurtling through the pitch dark, derailed near Kuneru Railway Station in Komarada Mandal
KANPUR , Dec28 : More than 40 people have been injured after 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh this morning. Eight of the passengers brought
Kolkata,Dec7:Two persons died and at least six were injured when the train, 13248 Up Rajendra Nagar – Guwahati Capital Express, derailed near Samuktala station of West Bengal on Tuesday. While
LUCKNOW,Nov21: At least 133 people were killed in their sleep and nearly 200 injured after the Indore-Patna Express train jumped the tracks near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning,
Mathura,Nov2:Miscreants stole half a dozen mobile phones, jewelleries and cash worth lakhs of rupees from passengers on Bengaluru – Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Mathura, early on Tuesday. According
Tinsukia,Sept24:One person was arrested and the police are on the look-out for two more following a complaint lodged by a young woman that she was allegedly raped in the Bangalore-Tinsukia
Kochi, Aug 29 (PTI) Railway resumed train services in Ernakulam and Thrissur route today, a day after rail traffic on the route was affected due to derailment of Mangaluru-bound express