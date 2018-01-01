exservicemen

Rahul Gandhi marches to OROP beat, Ex-servicemen meet today
New Delhi, Nov 04: Rahul Gandhi will meet several ex-servicemen on Friday keeping up his campaign on the cause of ‘one rank, one pension’ which is back in limelight after
New Delhi, Nov 04: Rahul Gandhi will meet several ex-servicemen on Friday keeping up his campaign on the cause of ‘one rank, one pension’ which is back in limelight after
Bhopal, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bhopal today, has addressed the ex-servicemen at the Lal Parade ground. He will also unveil the Shaurya Smarak. Some main points fronm the