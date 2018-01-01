SEOUL,Nov26:South Korean President Park Geun-hye grew up with few close friendships, reared in the gilded cage of the presidential palace as the daughter of a military dictator. Now, one friendship
New Delhi, Oct 17: AAP MLA and party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Gulab Singhsurrendered on Sunday before Surat police and was arrested by Delhi police after a non-bailable warrant was issued
Nashik, Sep 10: Two persons were arrested for allegedly demanding extortion amount of Rs two lakh from a businessman here, police said today. The two accused, Ganesh Kankal (38) and
Kolkata, August 17: At a time when syndicates operating in townships of West Bengal are making headlines, startling revelations have surfaced in a recent book published by Anthropological Survey of India
Mumbai July 4:A 26-year-old man running an event management company was assaulted and suspended upside down from his 15th-floor balcony after he refused to give in to their extortion demand.