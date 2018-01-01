New York/ US, September 9: Participating in a general debate on “Culture of Peace” at the United Nations on Friday, India again aggressively flagged its concern over Pakistan continuing to
Pak remains safe haven for terrorists, Islamabad use terrorism as a tool of state policy: India at UN
Muslim scholars in Agra expressed serious concern to check radical discourses to counter extremist ideology
Agra,July7:With the increased radicalization of certain segments of Indian society in recent times, the Muslim scholars in Agra expressed serious concern over the trend and said that there was a
12 killed in al-Shahab extremist attack in Northern Kenya
Nairobi,OCt25:A Kenyan official says 12 people were killed in an extremist attack targeting non-Muslims in Mandera County near the Somali border. Mohamed Saleh, Mandera’s regional commander, said Tuesday that gunmen
Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for killing judges in 2005 blast
Dhaka,Oct17: A senior Bangladeshi leader of a banned Islamist extremist group has been executed in for his role in a 2005 blast that killed two judges, including one from the