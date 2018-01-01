Cyclops goat with one large eye on its forehead born in a village in Assam, India
Guwahati, May23:A goat with one large eye in the middle of its forehead — a rare birth defect known as cyclopia — was born in a village in Assam, India,
Guwahati, May23:A goat with one large eye in the middle of its forehead — a rare birth defect known as cyclopia — was born in a village in Assam, India,
London, Oct 11 : A popular rheumatoid arthritis medication may effectively treat non-infectious uveitis, a rare eye disease that can lead to loss of vision, a new study has claimed.
New Delhi, July 4 Chinese global consumer electronics brand TCL Corporation on Monday entered the Indian market with a brand new TCL 560 smartphone which is equipped with a unique