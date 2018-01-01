FacebookMessenger

United States, September 28: Do you get bored while travelling in flights? Then, there is a good news for all the passengers as Delta Airlines is introducing a new facility
New Delhi, August 28: A Kaspersky Lab researcher has discovered new malware, with advanced and obfuscated code, infecting victims with adware through Facebook Messenger. The initial spreading mechanism seems to
The largest social networking service in the World, Facebook may finally be giving users one of their most long-desired features: a Dislike button.
New Delhi, Feb 27: Everyone who used Mobile handsets from some years back knows about the Snake Game. After the novel entry of modern Smartphones the snake game goes as nostalgic.
New York, Jan 24 : The White House is asking people to use Facebook Messenger to contact the new administration instead of using a now-shut down public comment line. However,
New Delhi, Dec 16 : To help make conversations better, Facebook on Friday launched a new, faster and easier-to-use camera with art and special effects in its Messenger app that will
New York, Nov 30: Facebook Messenger on Wednesday launched “Instant Games” in 30 countries to get users spend more time on its messaging app. According to a report in Tech
San Francisco, October 27: IBM Business-owned The Weather Company announced on Thursday that it has launched weather bot for Facebook Messenger. Leveraging “IBM Watson” technology, new bot for Messenger will
San Francisco, Oct 25 : Online Payment gateway PayPal has joined social media giant Facebook where the service will now be available in Messenger for people in the US to shop
New York, June 4: Social media giant Facebook is removing the messaging capability from its mobile web application to push people to Messenger, a media report has said. According to the
New York, April 29 : After several months of beta testing, social media giant Facebook will be launching its new Facebook and Messenger apps on Windows 10 on Friday, a media
New Delhi, Apr.21: In a bid to compete with Google Hangouts and Skype for video calls, Social networking giant Facebook has announced a group-calling feature for its Messenger app, which
New Delhi, Apr.12: Facebook Messenger users will now be able to find Dropbox inside Messenger's extension menu. The Dropbox app is integrated with the Messenger on both iOS and Android,
New York, April 12: Social networking giant Facebook may soon allow on its Messenger app a PayPal-like mobile money transfer service free of cost that will only require a debit card