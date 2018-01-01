Facebookpost

September 18: Bullet train is a worthless toy for people, comments Jawed Usmani, a senior officer, on his Facebook page. Many people including the top officials have shared this post.
Satpuli,July10:With West Bengal’s Basirhat reeling under the violent barrage of clashes over a ‘derogatory’ Facebook post for about a week now, Uttarakhand’s Satpuli town is new to join the bandwagon.
BADURIA,July6: In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, and adjoining Basirhat, remained under complete lockdown Wednesday as the state government imposed a curfew after communal violence broke out in the
Bengaluru, March 22: Bengaluru Police held up a criminal case against a lady for making “offensive posts”on her Facebook page which professedly delineated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in
Hanoi,Nov7:Cambodia on Monday jailed an opposition senator for seven years over his Facebook posting of a fake government pledge to dissolve the border with Vietnam, a verdict opposition members say
DHAKA,Nov1: An angry mob vandalized at least five Hindu temples and attacked property in Bangladesh after an alleged Facebook post mocking one of Islam’s holiest sites, police and residents said
New Delhi, Oct 03: The environment is fraught with tension. India-Pakistan ties have quickly deteriorated in the aftermath of the Uri attack in which 19 Indian Army soldiers died. The
NewDelhi,Sept29:Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has been booked for sedition over his Facebook post in which he wrote that Kashmir should be offered to Pakistan on the condition that