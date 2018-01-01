MUMBAI,August23: A factory in Mumbai accused of dumping dye into a river where several dogs turned blue has been shut down, an official said on Tuesday, after alarming pictures emerged of the brightly-coloured
Kolkata,July28: An illegal arms factory was unearthed in the city’s Tiljala area and five persons were arrested for their alleged involvement with it, police said on Friday. Acting on a
Ludhiana/Punjab, April 29: A factory in Ludhiana, Punjab, caught fire on Saturday. According to preliminary reports, 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Station House Officer
Beijing, April11:A viral video showing an army of little orange robots sorting out packages in a warehouse in eastern China is the latest example of how machines are increasingly taking
Sydney, Feb 23: A large fire erupted on Thursday at a waste recycling centre in Australia’s Sydney city, firefighters have said. The SUEZ Chullora Resource Recovery Park is a large
Hyderabad, Feb 22: At least four workers were killed and three went missing as fire broke out in an air cooler manufacturing unit here on Wednesday morning, police said. Six
PYONGYANG, North Korea,Jan 17: As the morning light poured through large windows, women wearing olive-colored overalls, pink aprons and headscarves stood at stations where silkworms were being boiled. Some used
Kolkata,Dec8:Fire breaks out at a garments factory in West Bengal’s Howrah, 23 fire tenders at the spot; situation now under control Fire breaks out at a garments factory in West
Tiruchy,Dec1:Fire broke out at a fireworks factory in Murugampatti near Uppiliapuram in Tiruchi district, Tamil Nadu at around 7: 30 am in the morning, killing five people. Police said 20
Udaipur,Nov2:the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a huge haul of banned narcotic substance worth over Rs 3,000 crore from a factory in Udaipur and also arrested Bollywood producer
Dhaka,Sept12: The death toll from a fire at a food and cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh rose to 29 on Sunday as firecrews began digging through debris, and the number of
Dhaka,Sept10:At least 12 people were killed when a boiler exploded in a factory at the BSCIC industrial zone in Gazipur’s Tongi in Bangladesh. More than 50 people were injured, many
Prague ,August 27:Czech Republic factory worker Frantisek Hadrava spent two years building his own airplane just to cut seven minutes from his commute. Yes, you read it right! Hadrava built a
SEOUL August 10: Samsung Electronics, the leader in the global computer chip and smartphone industries, is South Korea’s biggest company, with about 100,000 workers. An Associated Press investigation found South
Islamabad, July 4 At least six people were killed and three others injured when the roof of a cold storage factory in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi collapsed on Monday.