New Delhi, Jan 23 Even highly-qualified people, including those with University-level science education, often talk absurd things, have faith in superstition and irrational ideas and fail to listen to the
Calicut,Dec30:The heartwrenching story of a dog in Kerala is going viral, for similar reasons. Malu, a dog, followed 38-year-old Naveen from Kozhikode on his pilgrimage to the Sabarimala shrine in
Tonk (Rajasthan), September 16: Rajasthan celebrated a unique snake festival at Veer Teja temple on September 15 in which devotees willingly received snakebites in order to bring good fortune. Hundred of
Oklahoma,Sept15:Talking about porn and religion in the same breath may offend a lot of people but a recent study has brought forth a vivid connection. According to the study, watching porn
Mumbai, July 28: The computing of Census figures in India is a herculean task, but it often throws up interesting tid-bits that prove the rich blend of elements that make