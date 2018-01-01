Surat, March17: Police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly purchased insurance policies in the name of four daughters who did not exist, and produced bogus death certificates to claim
London, Feb 22 : Facebook has deleted two accounts following a complaint from a mother of a three-year-old, whose stolen photos were being falsely used to claim he had cancer.
Gurgaon , Feb14:The Gurgaon police claimed to have busted a gang involved in making forged arms licence on Monday and arrested one person. Working on a tip-off, Mohan Lal was
New Delhi,Jan 12: A third of the driving licences in India are fake, Nitin Gadkari said today, admitting that it was “embarrassing” for him to admit it as the country’s
Islamabad,Jan 10:Hours after Pakistan proudly announced the launch of the nuclear-capable Babur-3 cruise missile, reports today suggested that Islamabad may have faked the launch video. Experts, including a satellite imagery
Bhopal, Jan 6 : Fake currency notes also found their way to banks during the mad spree to deposit scrapped 500 and 1,000 rupee notes post demonetisation, police said here
Noida,Dec14:A fake complaint of gang rape by unidentified people was filed by a 19-year-old student in Noida after she missed her university exam, the police reported on Wednesday. According to
Amritsar,Dec1:A trio from Punjab minted fake Rs 2000 currency to the tune of Rs 42 lakh and exchanged old notes for a 30% commission, Mohali police said on Thursday.Suman Nagpal,
Amritsar,Nov16:Barely five days after banks began issuing Rs 2,000 notes, police on Monday booked four people on the charges of printing copies of the new currency at Bhikhiwind village, 20km
San Francisco,Nov15: Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it is working on a policy change to prevent websites that misrepresent content from using its AdSense advertising network, a move aimed
Mumbai,,Oct18:In a monotonic incident, Mumbai-based actress Megha Chakraborty posted a picture of a ‘Monopoly’ note that she unknowingly accepted from an auto-rickshaw driver. Needless to say, the picture has gone
NEW DELHI,Sept8: Gangster Chhota Rajan has claimed before a special court that he was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar by Indian agencies, as Dawood Ibrahim’s
Kathmandu: Nepal has imposed a 10-year mountaineering ban on an Indian couple who faked photographs purporting to show them at the top of Mount Everest, an official said Tuesday. Dinesh
Jakarta, August 20: A group of 177 Indonesians were detained in the Philippines on Saturday after attempting to board a flight to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage using fake
Bengaluru, June 7: In a shocking incident, a doctor has gone absconding after a TV channel exposed that he was running his practice, stealing the identity of doctor who had