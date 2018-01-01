“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Martin Luther King, Jr. Jan 26, New Delhi: An US President that declares ‘Fake News Awards’.
California/United States, August 29: Facebook announced on Monday said that fake pages would no longer be able to advertise on the leading social network site. The move is the latest shot
New Delhi , Feb. 27 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his tirade against ‘ fake news media’, saying that media reports on Russia’s meddling in the 2016
Bengaluru, Feb 18:The Internet is a treasure trove of information and stories. These stories have the power to make you smile with joy, cry (or yell) in frustration, or reaffirm
New York, Feb 13: Technology firms must up their game in tackling “fake news”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said today, calling for a major public information campaign. “All of
New York, Jan 24 : In its bid to reduce fake news and clickbait, the photo and video sharing app Snapchat which is growing up as a place for news
Moscow, Jan 13:Politics & porn often go hand in hand, but the latest allegations tying US President-elect Donald Trump to Russia, which revolve around a supposed urine-soaked revenge at Moscow’s
NewYork,Dec27:Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday, publishing fake statements that pop music icon Britney Spears had died. Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corp., said in a
From currency to salt-very little escaped the reach of fake or fabricated news in 2016. Rumours spread from WhatsApp and other social media into the mainstream media. Institutions such as
Indiana,Dec23:The tool, called Hoaxy, visualises how claims made in fake news spread online. “In the past year, the influence of fake news in the US has grown from a niche