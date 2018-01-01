#falls
Painter falls, dies at sets of Padmavati

Mumbai,Dec26:Padmavati, the extraordinary period drama film which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently had yet another unfortunate accident on the sets. According to police sources, one labourer has

Four killed as bus falls off bridge in Odisha

Angul,Oct25:Four passengers died and more than 25 passengers were injured after a private bus in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Tukuda, about 20 km from Angul,

35 dead as bus falls in pond in Bihar

Patna,Sept20: At least 35 people were killed on Monday when a 50-seater bus fell into a deep pond in Bihar’s Madhubani district, officials said. “So far, 35 bodies have been