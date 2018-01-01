Baghdad , June 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi urged all Iraqis to celebrate the recapture of Fallujah Sunday by the security forces and vowed the national flag would be raised
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visits Fallujah, urges Iraqis to celebrate victory
Iraqi forces discover 400 bodies in mass grave near Fallujah
Baghdad, June 6 : Iraqi forces found a mass grave containing about 400 decomposed bodies in a newly-freed town northwest of Islamic State (IS) stronghold Fallujah, a source said on Monday.
Thousands fleeing as battle for Fallujah continues: UN
United Nations, June 1 : Nearly 3,700 people, or 624 families, have fled Fallujah over the past week amid a new offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the besieged city from
Islamic State tunnels found on Falluja’s outskirts
Falluja, May 29: Iraqi government forces have made some gains in their efforts to retake Falluja, which is under the control of so-called Islamic State (IS) militants. They are being
70 ISIS fighters killed in Falluja: US
Washington, May 28 : The U.S. military has said that its coalition strikes have killed 70 Islamic State militants including the group’s commander during the bid to recapture the city