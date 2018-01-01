Parts of War-Ravaged South Sudan suffering famine
Juba, Feb 21: Parts of war-ravaged South Sudan are suffering famine, a government official said on Monday, adding nearly half the country’s population would lack reliable access to affordable food
Juba, Feb 21: Parts of war-ravaged South Sudan are suffering famine, a government official said on Monday, adding nearly half the country’s population would lack reliable access to affordable food
Mogadishu, Feb 16:Hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia may die or be near death by May unless immediate action is taken to prevent a famine, Britain’s envoy for the