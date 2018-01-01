Los Angeles, May 24 : Fans of Justin Bieber pleaded for his upcoming British tour dates to be canceled, underscoring the potential repercussions to music acts with a young fan
Manchester, April28:Manchester United fans that were looking ahead to a possible victory against Manchester City yesterday were left enraged after midfielder Marouane Fellaini pulled a reckless head-butt against City striker
Chennai, Feb 2: Actor Ajith Kumar’s six-pack look from the first poster of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller “Vivegam” has given his fans a reason to celebrate his head-turning physical transformation.
Los Angeles, Jan 24: Actress Olivia Munn has penned a thank you letter to the fans of the American football team Green Bay Packers and its member Aaron Rodgers, who
Chennai, Nov 26 : Actress Hansika Motwani’s Facebook page has amassed over 6 million likes. She says the feat is proof to how much her fans love her and she
Mumbai,Nov21:Coldplay actually performed in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday night. And while amazed fans put up pictures from the concert (and quoted ‘Fix You’), there was another visual from the
California ,Sept13:A week ago, aside from making an appearance at the iPhone 7 event, Nintendo took down over 500 fanmade games. “Certain material posted on the website located at gamejolt.com
Los Angeles, August 4: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is “sad” that her reliable cell phone has stopped working and is asking her fans for their help in finding a replacement.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30: So the plumbing and electricity in the athletes’ village took several days to fix. Who cares? But no “Pokemon Go”? That’s an outrage! If there were
Mumbai, July 26: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support, after the Rajasthan High Court acquitted him in two cases of chinkara poaching. The poaching incidents
Chennai, June 22: Who takes a flight to catch a movie? Well, if you are a fan of India’s Tamil cinema superstar, Rajinikanth, you might. Take, for example, Smitha Sarma Ranganathan,