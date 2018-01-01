Mumbai, Feb 6:We can’t be more thankful to Karan Johar for getting Sania Mirza on his famous couch. Through the talk show we saw a completely different side of the
KWK Season 5: Farah Khan and Sania Mirza set Karan Johar’s couch on fire
India Live Today Movie Review : ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’
Film: ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’; Director: Vijay; Starring: Prabhudheva, Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia; Rating:* “Tutak Tutak Tutiya” is designed as a grand farce where everyone gets to have a wish come
Bollywood is going through a tough time : Filmmaker Farah Khan
Mumbai, Sep 06: Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is known for making several big budget films, says Bollywood is going through a tough time. “Bollywood is going through a really tough time.
To me Govinda is an ultimate Bollywood dancer : Farah Khan
Mumbai, June 29: She has made some of the biggest Bollywood stars dance to her tunes but when it comes to picking up a personal favourite, director-choreographer Farah Khan says
Choreographer Farah Khan to play herself in Tamil film ‘Devi
Chennai, June 2 : Well-known choreographer Farah Khan will play herself in her Tamil cinematic debut in upcoming horror drama “Devi (L)”, which is also being made in Telugu and Hindi.