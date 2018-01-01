#Farc
Colombia and FARC rebels to sign new peace accord

BOGOTA,Nov23: Colombia’s government and FARCguerrillas will sign a new peace accord Thursday, after a previous agreement to end their half-century-old war was defeated in a referendum, both parties said. The

UN ready to help Colombia FARC peace deal

NewYork,August 27:The UN Security Council has warmly welcomed the historic peace deal reached between Colombia’s government and FARC rebels, and pledged to help ensure the agreement takes hold. The council