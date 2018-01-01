Sehore (Madhya Pradesh), July 4: Agrarian crisis seems to have enveloped Madhya Pradesh, as yet another farmer tried to take his life over loan woes. A 65-year-old farmer decided to
Sagar/Madhya Pradesh, June 22: A debt-ridden farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has committed suicide by hanging himself, who left behind a suicide note. Reportedly the farmer was troubled due to
Nashik, Apr 18 : One more debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by jumping in a field tank at Wake village in Malegaon taluka of the district. A 40-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly
Bhopal , Jan 12:Days after a farmer in Madhya Pradesh received Rs 2,000 notes from a bank without the image of Mahatma Gandhi, an ATM at a village in Khargone district
Hyderabad, December 21: Heartbroken over not getting a remunerative price, a farmer dumped two tonnes of tomatoes in a market and returned home empty handed. The incident occurred on Wednesday
Jaipur, Nov 18 : A young farmer from Jodhpur offered his kidney for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi for a kidney failure.
Badaun (UP), Sep 10: A 42-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear his debts in Nauli Harnath village, police said today. Ranjit Yadav allegedly committed suicide by hanging
New Delhi, September 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Thursday hit back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for attempting to brand the NDA Government as anti-poor and said those born with golden spoon are not
Bengaluru, Sep 07: A farmer attempted suicide by jumping into a canal in Karnatka’s Mandya as part of a protest against the disbursement of 15,000 cusecs of water from Cauvery river
Nashik,August 26: A farmer from Karanjgaon village in Nashik district has claimed to have got the rate of 5 paise per kg for onions, prompting him to dump his produce of
New Delhi August 19Farmer suicides in the country spiked by over 40 per cent between 2014 and 2015. While 2014 saw 5,650 farmer suicides, the figure crossed 8,000 in 2015,
Kolkata, August 17: At a time when syndicates operating in townships of West Bengal are making headlines, startling revelations have surfaced in a recent book published by Anthropological Survey of India