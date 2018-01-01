#fat
Rihanna gives fitting reply to fat shaming trolls

LA,July31:Many critics seem to be overly focused on Rihanna’s weight, but she doesn’t care! The singer recently  responded to internet trolls who have been fat-shaming her. As per reports in

Fat intensive diet may cause changes in the brain

Washington,Oct24: In a recent study, scientists have discovered a new mechanism that regulates obesity. The study shows that this new mechanism can potentially be targeted to treat obesity. Senior author