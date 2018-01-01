Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Lahore, October 25: The Pakistani filmstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were banned from talking to any media or entertaining any interview as it might end up in further trouble for their
Mumbai, October 14: Karan Johar’s ‘Ae dil he mushkil’ ended up in big trouble, as theater owners said that they are not willing to release movie with Pakistani actors. The
Mumbai, Oct 08: This is a season for Bollywood actors to condemn Terror attacks. The so called medias root grassed the fear that if one not condemned Terrorism, he/she may
New Delhi, October 6: After the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) successfully threatening Pakistani actors on leaving the country, has now called for a ban on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ directed
Lahore, Oct 05: Congratulations are in order for Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf. The Pakistani actor and a heartthrob in India have a baby girl! Although the birth has
Asking all Pakistani actors and artistes to leave India within 48 hours, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which has been fighting to stay afloat, has had hit the headlines. The
Mumbai, Sep 27: Actor Fawad Khan, who has been in Pakistan for a while now as his wife is expecting their second child, may not return in October to promote
Mumbai, Sep 27: In the wake of the Uri terror attack, which resulted in the killing of 18 Indian troops, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had threatened to beat up Pakistani
Mumbai,Sept23:Within days of the Uri attack, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has asked Pakistani actors to leave India within 48 hours. The threat came from Amey Khopkar of MNS Chitrapat Sena. “We