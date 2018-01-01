FawadKhanLeavesIndia

Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Heartless Goa Art Festival, desperate without Pakistani artists
Is India so desperate to conduct art festivals without the physical presence of Pakistani artists?
Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Pak Artists Ban : The man who wants Pakistani actors to leave India
Asking all Pakistani actors and artistes to leave India within 48 hours, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which has been fighting to stay afloat, has had hit the headlines. The
The real reason Fawad Khan returned to Pakistan
Mumbai, Sep 27: Actor Fawad Khan, who has been in Pakistan for a while now as his wife is expecting their second child, may not return in October to promote
MNS Threat : Pakistani actor Fawad Khan leaves from India
Mumbai, Sep 27: In the wake of the Uri terror attack, which resulted in the killing of 18 Indian troops, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had threatened to beat up Pakistani