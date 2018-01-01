Washington D.C./ USA, August 24: According to a new research, a study examining the effects of nicotine reduction among more vulnerable smokers supports the FDA’s (Food and Drug Administration) recent
Reducing nicotine content of cigarettes help vulnerable population; improves public health
Illegal and spurious cosmetics worth Rs 2.5crore raided in Mumbai by FDA
Bhuleshwar,Jan 14:The officers of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday raided the workshop at Bhuleshwar in South Mumbai and took into custody four persons and seized spurious cosmetics
Maharashtra FDA directs junk food brands and food courts to label products containing caffeine
Mumbai ,Jan 11: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent directives to McDonald’s and food courts in multiplexes to clearly label products with ‘contains caffeine’ warnings, has been welcomed by
US FDA approves first-of-its-kind insulin device that leads development of fully artificial pancreas
Washington,Sept29:The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a first-of-its-kind insulin device today designed to automatically deliver insulin for type 1 diabetics. The device has many in the diabetic and health