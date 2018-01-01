New Delhi , Jan. 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he has invited Israeli defense companies to work and invest in India. “In defence, I have
New Delhi, Jan 11: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch today strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for single-brand retail and foreign investment
New Delhi, Jan 10: Giving a big push to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to a number of
New Delhi, Jan 4: The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has approved two Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposals involving investment to the tune of Rs. 532 crore in December 2017.
Liberty Videocon General Insurance is headed for capital infusion of Rs 310 crore as its foreign JV partner is set to raise stake to 49 percent, the limit under the
New Delhi, June 24: “I am not against people getting jobs, but it (FDI) will kill our Indian brands,” Mamata told the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday. Taking a strong stand
New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India was now the most open economy in the world for FDI with most sectors were under automatic approval
New Delhi, June 20 (ANI): With the Centre approving 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the defence sector in a bid to encourage ‘Make in India’ and boost the
Mumbai, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a sweeping liberalisation of rules on foreign direct investment on Monday, saying they would make Asia’s third-largest economy the most open in
New Delhi, June 10 : The government has released an updated compendium on foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by incorporating all changes and eliminating unnecessary explanations, an official statement said on