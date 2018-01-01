Beware of fear! | Dog bite nervous people more, proves study
London, UK, Feb 1: Are you afraid of dogs? If the answer is ‘yes’, than don’t show your fear when you face a dog. A latest study has found that
London, UK, Feb 1: Are you afraid of dogs? If the answer is ‘yes’, than don’t show your fear when you face a dog. A latest study has found that
Virginia,Jan 7:Scientists in the study, published in Neuropsychopharmacology, observed that fear in others may change how information flows in the brain. Post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD, is an anxiety
WARANGAL,Dec01: Sex workers in Hasanparthy, Warangal, ensure their clients use condoms, however, the fear of contracting HIV causes some opt out of the trade. In Telangana, around two lakh people