Femina Miss India 2017 finale over,winner from Haryana
New Delhi , June 26 : Femina Miss India 2017 has finally got its three new faces, with the glamorous finale last night. The winners are Manushi Chellar from Haryana
New Delhi , June 26 : Femina Miss India 2017 has finally got its three new faces, with the glamorous finale last night. The winners are Manushi Chellar from Haryana
Mumbai, Dec 29: Heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan is ready to surprise his fans even before 2017 rings in as he graces the cover of Femina’s New Year issue. Looking sexy