Havana, Dec 01: Fidel Castros ashes were taken today to a symbolic reunion with his fallen comrade-in-arms Ernesto Che Guevara in Santa Clara, the first stop in the late Cold
Havana, November 30: Cuban President Raul Castro paid tribute to his brother Fidel Castro with a speech recounting all the historical milestones that they lived through together. Raul recounted the
New Delhi, Nov 28: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead Indian delegation to attend Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro’s funeral in Havana. Parliament today condoled the death of Castro
Havana,Nov26: Cuba decrees nine days of mourning for FidelCastro . His funeral is kept on December 4th. Cuban state media provided no further details about the death of the 90-year-old leader
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26: Senior Kerala Left leaders on Saturday paid tribute to Fidel Castro, terming the former Cuban President a shining beacon of the Communist movement across the world. Castro, leader
New Delhi, Nov 26: Fidel Castro, the iconic Cuban revolutionary leader who died on Saturday, will be remembered in India for his close association with the Nehru-Gandhi family and especially
New Delhi, Nov 26: Condoling the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said the revolutionary icon will forever be remembered for his contribution to
Havana,Nov26:Cuban state TV and leader Raoul Castro announces the death and passing away of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Cuban president Fidel Castro died on Friday at 7 p.m. The dictator,
Havana, Nov 16 : Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro had a “fraternal” meeting here with visiting Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang. Both the leaders on Tuesday exchanged views on economic
Havana, Aug 13: Cuba is awash with official tributes to former leader Fidel Castro ahead of his 90th birthday on Saturday, even as its people and leadership have begun to