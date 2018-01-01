#FidelCastro
Cuba decrees nine day mourning for Fidel Castro

Havana,Nov26: Cuba decrees nine days of mourning for FidelCastro . His funeral is kept on December 4th. Cuban state media provided no further details about the death of the 90-year-old leader

Cuban leader Fidel Castro passes away

Havana,Nov26:Cuban state TV and leader Raoul Castro announces the death and passing away of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Cuban president Fidel Castro died on Friday at 7 p.m. The dictator,