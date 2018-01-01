#FIFA
Cristiano Ronaldo not keen on coaching career

Madrid, Jan 11:  Fresh from being named the best men’s player by world football governing body FIFA, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out becoming a coach after retiring. “Very

Fifa appoints first female secretary general

Zurich , May 14: Senegal’s Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura has been appointed as Fifa’s first female secretary general. She succeeds former secretary general Jerome Valcke, who was banned from football-related