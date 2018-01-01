PANAJI,August2: Indian football enthusiasts are slowly but surely warming up to the Fifa Under-17 World Cup later this year with fans grabbing whatever tickets are on offer. Should the trend pick up
London,June28:The newly published full version of a report on the FIFA 2018/2022 bidding process alleges the former UK PM tried to persuade South Korea to trade votes in a clear
New Delhi, March 21: FIFA has given a life-ban to Ghanaian match official Joseph Odartei Lamptey after it was found that he is guilty of manipulation of a World Cup
Moscow, Feb 2: Around 700,000 tickets are expected to be sold for the matches of the 2017 Confederations Cup football tournament, to be held in Russia later this year, Russian Deputy
Madrid, Jan 11: Fresh from being named the best men’s player by world football governing body FIFA, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out becoming a coach after retiring. “Very
New Delhi, Dec 03: With Qatar all set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, visiting Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani has invited Indian investments. The
Zurich, Nov 5 : FIFA on Friday revealed the candidates for the Best Men’s Player in the upcoming The Best FIFA Football Awards. Unlike the other categories, which comprises of
Kolkata, Oct 25 : The U-17 World Cup, to be hosted by India next year, will begin on October 6, global football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. A 13-member FIFA
Moscow, Oct 20: Voting to select the official mascot for the 2018 World Cup, to be hosted by Russia, has entered its final one-day stretch and the winner will be officially
New Delhi, Oct 20: The Indian national football team achieved its best Fifa ranking in over six years when the side jumped 11 places to be 137th in the latest
Kochi, Oct 19: Kochi on Wednesday became the first Indian city to be officially declared as one of the venues for hosting the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup after it
Tehran, Sep 28 : Russia defeated Iran 4-3 to book their place in the FIFA Futsal World Cup final. Iran, who defeated defending champions Brazil in penalty shoot-out last Wednesday in
Moscow July 6 Some tickets for the World Cup final in Moscow in 2018 will cost more than $1,000 (£775) for the first time, governing body Fifa has revealed. The
Mexico City, May 14: FIFA admitted Kosovo and Gibraltar as new members, allowing them to play qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, but Serbia vowed to take legal action to reverse
Zurich , May 14: Senegal’s Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura has been appointed as Fifa’s first female secretary general. She succeeds former secretary general Jerome Valcke, who was banned from football-related
Zurich, May 13: Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional hosted the Opening Ceremony of the 66th FIFA Congress on Thursday, May 12, as six different show acts progressed from the origins of the
Zurich, May 12 : Engaging more with the football world and getting football back to the heart of FIFA is a mission that’s high on the agenda of President Gianni Infantino
Zurich, May 11: The official activities leading up to the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City started with a two-day inaugural meeting of the FIFA Council, the supervisory and strategic body