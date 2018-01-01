New Delhi, October 12: Beyond all expectation, it was a tournament to cherish for the Indian football team. Experts and supporters praised the Amarjit Singh led side in the FIFA
New Delhi, October 7: In front of 46,000 people India’s FIFA World Cup dream finally became a reality, but that was not complemented by the ideal result as the USA, that
New Delhi, Nov 29 : Indian colts left for exposure tours to Brazil and Russia on Tuesday in preparation for the U-17 football World Cup, to be hosted by the
Kolkata, Oct 25 : The U-17 World Cup, to be hosted by India next year, will begin on October 6, global football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. A 13-member FIFA
Guwahati, Oct 24 : A FIFA delegation confirmed on Monday that the city will be one of the venues for the U-17 World Cup football tournament to be held next year.
Fatorda (Goa), Oct 22 : The Local Organising Committee (LOC) along with a 13-member FIFA delegation on Saturday carried out an inspection to ascertain Goa’s readiness to host matches and training sessions
Kochi, October 19: On Wednesday, Kochi has become the first Indian city to be officially declared as one of the venues for hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. It had